Christmas Eve Dining Cruise

Celebrate the holiday season aboard Flagship's Christmas Eve dinner buffet cruise with friends, family and festive lights. Cruise the calm, tranquil bay on the eve of the big holiday. Hand-carved New York strip loin, holiday salads, and decadent desserts are only a few of the delicacies the talented chefs will indulge you in. After dining, sit back and enjoy the sounds of live holiday music and surround yourself with the twinkling lights of our beautifully decorated vessel. Make your reservations today!