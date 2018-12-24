Christmas Eve Dining Cruise

to Google Calendar - Christmas Eve Dining Cruise - 2018-12-24 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Eve Dining Cruise - 2018-12-24 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Eve Dining Cruise - 2018-12-24 18:30:00 iCalendar - Christmas Eve Dining Cruise - 2018-12-24 18:30:00

Flagship Cruises & Events 990 N. Harbor Drive, Downtown, San Diego, California 92101

Celebrate the holiday season aboard Flagship's Christmas Eve dinner buffet cruise with friends, family and festive lights. Cruise the calm, tranquil bay on the eve of the big holiday. Hand-carved New York strip loin, holiday salads, and decadent desserts are only a few of the delicacies the talented chefs will indulge you in. After dining, sit back and enjoy the sounds of live holiday music and surround yourself with the twinkling lights of our beautifully decorated vessel. Make your reservations today!

Info
Flagship Cruises & Events 990 N. Harbor Drive, Downtown, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Food & Drink
Downtown
619-234-4111
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Christmas Eve Dining Cruise - 2018-12-24 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Eve Dining Cruise - 2018-12-24 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Eve Dining Cruise - 2018-12-24 18:30:00 iCalendar - Christmas Eve Dining Cruise - 2018-12-24 18:30:00