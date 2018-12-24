Christmas Eve Worship
First United Methodist Church 2311 Camino del Rio S., San Diego, California 92108
Lessons, Carols and Candle Lighting
3 PM. Sing carols and hear the story Jesus' birth and a short message.
5 PM Christmas Pageant & Candle lighting.The Christmas story experienced in song readings, nativity scene and candle lighting.
8 PM and 10:45 PM. Hear the inspiring Christmas story shared through choral music, lessons and carols. Concluding singing Silent Night by candle light.
Nursery care available at 3, 5 and 8 PM services.
Mission Valley