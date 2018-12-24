Christmas Eve Worship

Lessons, Carols and Candle Lighting

3 PM. Sing carols and hear the story Jesus' birth and a short message.

5 PM Christmas Pageant & Candle lighting.The Christmas story experienced in song readings, nativity scene and candle lighting.

8 PM and 10:45 PM. Hear the inspiring Christmas story shared through choral music, lessons and carols. Concluding singing Silent Night by candle light.

Nursery care available at 3, 5 and 8 PM services.