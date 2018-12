Join us at THE LOT Liberty Station to celebrate Christmas.

Christmas Eve, December 24:

Three course menu

Includes complimentary movie ticket.

Adults $40, kids $15.

Christmas Day, December 25:

Brunch Buffet from 9 AM to 4 PM

Adults $35, kids $15

December 24 from 2:00 - 10 PM

