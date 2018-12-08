Christmas in the Park

Join us at Old Poway Park for an old-fashioned holiday tradition that will take you back in time with caroling, live music, a visit with Santa, free children’s crafts, model train displays, and so much more! Purchase tasty holiday treats, finish your Christmas shopping at the craft boutique, or board the Poway Midland Railroad for a night-time ride around the park. Christmas tree lighting at 5:15 PM, followed by the arrival of Santa at 5:30 PM.