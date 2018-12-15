Christmas Pop Brunch

Searsucker 611 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101

Dust off your ugliest holiday sweater and warm up your Mariah Carey vocals for an epic Holiday brunch!

Enjoy the Gaslamp's favorite brunch menu as DJ Mike White blasts the all time BEST holiday beats--Mariah, N'Sync, Bieber, Buble, Madonna--they're all invited to this holiday party.

And it's never too early to make spirits bright--our snowed in cocktail menu will feature holiday bevvys like "Bellinis will be Ringing," "Rudolph's Red Sangria," "Feliz Navidad," "Rockin' Around the Blackberry" and so much more.

Ring-a-ling us at 619-233-7327 or visit searsucker.com/san-diego-reservations to reserve your table!

**Regular brunch menu pricing applies

Searsucker 611 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
619-724-1162
