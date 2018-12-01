Christmas Teas at The Westgate Hotel

Cozy up with a cup of holiday cheer in The Westgate’s Bordeaux Room for the Christmas Teas. A melodious harp will accompany a spread of holiday beverages, premium teas, house-made petit fours, and canapés. Christmas Teas will take place from 2:30 to 5 p.m. each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; December 1-2, 7-9, 14-16, and 21-23.

Prices are $50 for adults, $35 for children ages 4-12, and complimentary for children 3 & under, tax and gratuity not included. Guests may reserve their holiday tea experience by calling (619) 238-1818 or by visiting https://www.westgatehotel.com/activities/hotel-events/christmas-teas/.