Christmas Tech: Documentary Discussions

Christmas is observed by nearly one-third of the world’s population...and probably more if you count the non-Christians who incorporate some of the more secular traditions into their winter season. Every year, revelers go all out with trees, ornaments, lights, window displays, and Christmas treats. Technological advancements have made them cheaper, easier, and safer.

In this Modern Marvel’s episode, we’ll visit Rockefeller Center, take in the holiday window displays at Macy’s in Herald Square, explore one of the largest Christmas tree farms in Oregon, and visit a bakery in Texas that ships a staggering amount of fruitcakes during the holiday season.

So plug in the tree, grab some eggnog, sit back, and enjoy!

Documentary Discussions is a recurring series of film viewings followed by a discussion exploring a wide variety of topics and matters of interest. Held on the last Saturday of the month.