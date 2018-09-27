Chula Vista Bayfront Parks Design Workshop

The Port of San Diego and City of Chula Vista invite the public to attend a free Design Workshop for Harbor Park and Sweetwater Park, two future projects that will account for more than half of the new park space planned for the Chula Vista Bayfront project, on Thursday, Sept. 27.

This Design Workshop will provide an opportunity for the public and stakeholders to provide their input on how to best balance recreational wants and needs for these spaces with equally important efforts to preserve Chula Vista’s natural resources for future generations. Attendees will learn about the differences between these two future parks and be able to speak one-on-one with members of the design team about their priorities for each park.

More information on the Design Workshop and the Chula Vista Bayfront Project can be found at PortofSanDiego.org/ChulaVistaBayfront.