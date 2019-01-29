Chula Vista Bayfront Sweetwater Park Design Workshop

The Port of San Diego and City of Chula Vista invite the public to attend a Design Workshop for Sweetwater Park, one of the new park spaces planned for the Chula Vista Bayfront project, on Tuesday, Jan. 29.

This Design Workshop will provide an opportunity for the public and stakeholders to provide their input on how to best balance recreational wants and needs for this park space with equally important efforts to preserve Chula Vista’s natural resources for future generations. Attendees will learn about the feedback gathered from the first Design Workshop and community survey and how that feedback was incorporated into a selection of design options, and be able to provide feedback on each of the design options.

More information on the Design Workshop and the Chula Vista Bayfront Project can be at portofsandiego.org/chulavistabayfront.