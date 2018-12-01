Ring in the holidays with FREE festivities at the Chula Vista Starlight Parade and Children’s Faire! The City of Chula Vista is thrilled to announce the return of the long-beloved Starlight Parade to historic Third Avenue.

This year’s parade will honor local Chula Vista First Responders with Police Chief Roxana Kennedy and Fire Chief Jim Geering serving as Grand Marshals. The magic begins Saturday, December, 2018 at 2 p.m. with the Children’s Faire at Memorial Park, followed by the parade which kicks off at 6 p.m.

Back by popular demand, the FREE Children’s Faire runs from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friends and family, young and old, can make their way to Memorial Park and take a ride down everyone’s favorite Frosty’s Snow Hill! Downtown Chula Vista will transform into a Winter Wonderland with REAL SNOW for sledding, holly, jolly treats like photos with Santa, fun games, story time, train rides, bounce house, ornament making, and an all NEW “Elf Yourself” station where the little ones can dress up in hats, face painting, and glitter bar to magically transform into Santa’s Little Helpers. There is something for everyone to take part in at Starlight’s Children Faire!

Snack Alley will feature delicious treats to enjoy prior to settling down and cozying up for the parade. Beginning at H Street and ending at E Street, joyful and jolly parade units will travel down Third Avenue as they compete for multiple festive categories like “Best Use of Lights” and “Most Enthusiastic Group”. A variety of colorful floats, caroling groups, marching bands, dance teams, classic cars, and other participants will take part in the holiday spirit at this FREE Chula Vista event that only comes once a year. Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, the Starlight Parade and Children’s Faire is a holiday event meant for everyone to enjoy.