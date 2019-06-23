Cici's Last Stand

Artist, musician, and child abuse prevention advocate, Cici (Porter) Artemisia, of the legendary San Diego band Bordertown is releasing her new album, The Lucky One, just before she leaves San Diego after 35 years.

The Lucky One was produced by Jeff Berkley and written by Cici in response to a series of personal events that ‘threw her life in a blender and pressed SHRED.’ It is a story of overcoming and transformation through creativity. It’s about finding luck in the strangest places— then growing up and moving on.

This is a going-away party for Cici, a celebration of The Lucky One CD, a video shoot for the title track (come get your 15 seconds of fame in a solo shot, then stick around for the flash mob), and a pop-up art sale of Cici's brightly-colored, nature-inspired paintings.

There will be an intimate concert, food trucks, a no-host bar, public mural painting, and keeping with the Lucky One theme: Games of Chance: Horseshoes, Poker, Wheel of Fortune! Shamrocks! Fortune Tellers! Gratitude Chain! Bubbles! Rainbows! Hooligans engaging in shenanigans! And more! Come find out that YOU are The Lucky One!

This is a family friendly, outdoor event, with plenty of parking.

Tickets are $30 in advance/$35 at door and include The Lucky One CD.

Buy them at http://ciciart.com or http://theluckyone.bpt.me/

Children under 12 free.