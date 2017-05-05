Cinco De Mayo- Fiesta Friday!

to Google Calendar - Cinco De Mayo- Fiesta Friday! - 2017-05-05 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cinco De Mayo- Fiesta Friday! - 2017-05-05 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cinco De Mayo- Fiesta Friday! - 2017-05-05 16:00:00 iCalendar - Cinco De Mayo- Fiesta Friday! - 2017-05-05 16:00:00

House of Blues San Diego 1055 5th Ave, San Diego, California 92101

At 4 p.m. House of Blues Restaurant & Bar is hosting a Cinco de Mayo Friday Fiesta with $3 food and beverage specials and free live entertainment! Come in for $3 taco plates, $3 import beer, $3 Margaritas. The Gaslamp Quarter just got a little spicier at House of Blues San Diego!

Info

House of Blues San Diego 1055 5th Ave, San Diego, California 92101 View Map

Food & Drink

Visit Event Website

619-299-2583

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Cinco De Mayo- Fiesta Friday! - 2017-05-05 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cinco De Mayo- Fiesta Friday! - 2017-05-05 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cinco De Mayo- Fiesta Friday! - 2017-05-05 16:00:00 iCalendar - Cinco De Mayo- Fiesta Friday! - 2017-05-05 16:00:00