Cinco De Mayo- Fiesta Friday!
House of Blues San Diego 1055 5th Ave, San Diego, California 92101
At 4 p.m. House of Blues Restaurant & Bar is hosting a Cinco de Mayo Friday Fiesta with $3 food and beverage specials and free live entertainment! Come in for $3 taco plates, $3 import beer, $3 Margaritas. The Gaslamp Quarter just got a little spicier at House of Blues San Diego!
