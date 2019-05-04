The Cinco De Mayo Trail Run Returns May 4, 2019 at Lake Poway.

The annual event brings together athletes, runners, families and friends to support Valley Elementary's disadvantaged students.

Known as San Diego’s Best Kept Dirty Little Secret, the annual Cinco De Mayo Trail Run will take place on May 4, 2019 at Lake Poway, starting at 6:30 am. Featuring a grueling 10K, family-friendly 5K and a fun 1k kids’ race, the Cinco DeMayo Trail Run is a race for everyone. This year’s run is expected to draw over 1,200 participants on the beautiful trails of Lake Poway and the surrounding foothills of the Blue Sky Ecological Reserve.

Professional Chip Timing * More than $1500 in cash awards - PLUS male/female age group awards * 10K and 5K - COMPLETELY OFF ROAD * Discount for Heroes - law enforcement, firefighters and active-duty military * A non-competitive, fun and easy 1/3-mile Kids Race (for kids 10 and under) * Finisher ribbon for children who complete any of the races * All participants will receive a race shirt and VIRTUAL goodie bag * Exhibit row showcasing FREE sports drinks and energy bars * LIVE entertainment * And a FIESTA feel and flavor to your post-race morning!