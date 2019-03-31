Cinderella Behind the Scenes Workshop

Dance Cinderella in a day!

This free workshop will introduce children to the art of ballet, focusing on Southern California Ballet's spring production “Cinderella."

Participants will learn some choreography from "Cinderella," see brand new costumes and sets from the production up-close, and learn about the process of creating a new ballet. No prior dance experience is necessary.

Participants will also recieve a $5 discount code for tickets to the performance of "Cinderella" at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts on April 6 and 7, where they will get to see what they have learned from the workshop transformed into the production on the stage.