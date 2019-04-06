Cinderella by Southern California Ballet

Southern California Ballet brings to life through music and dance the story of Cinderella, whose kindheartedness and generosity prevail to lead her to her prince happily ever after. The same ballet company that brings you its fantastic festive production of The Nutcracker every year at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts, presents a newly choreographed and designed Cinderella. Danced to the beautiful music of Sergei Prokofiev and featuring professional guest artists with the talented performers from Southern California Ballet’s company and academy, Cinderella is sure to have audiences leave the theater believing in the true kindness of human spirit.