Cine Teen Film Festival
Sherman Heights Community Center 2258 Island Ave., San Diego, California 92102
CINE TEEN is brought to you by Outside The Lens. Our mission is to empower youth to use digital media to create change within themselves, their community, and their world.
Join us for an exciting festival of film screenings, Q + A with youth directors, community gathering, and a conversation with professional filmmakers. Don’t miss this chance to meet and watch the filmmakers of the future!
Info
Sherman Heights Community Center 2258 Island Ave., San Diego, California 92102 View Map
Festival, Film
Sherman Heights