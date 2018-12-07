LindleyLopez Circus presents professional circus artists and their students from Sophia Isadora Academy of Circus Arts! You will be inspired by classic and modern circus acts in "Circus Masquerade", including aerialists, stiltwalking, juggling, contortion, and much more!

This is a free show brought to you by the City Heights Recreation Council and the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department.

Performances are free to the public:

Friday, December 7 at 7PM

Saturday, December 8 at 2 PM and 7 PM

https://www.facebook.com/events/241546163191900/

https://sdcircusschool.com/events/