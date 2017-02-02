CIRCUS VARGAS presents "STEAMCIRQUE"

Circus Vargas embarks on a brand new epic adventure under the big top! Goggles, gears, and gadgets set the stage for 2017's retro-futuristic production, Steam Cirque!

Join us on a journey of fantastic proportions where children of all ages will marvel at the wacky and wonderful cast of characters that come alive in this exciting steampunk, science- fiction fantasy inspired circus odyssey!

Come be a part of our family. America’s favorite traveling big top circus, Circus Vargas!

Thursday February 2nd, 7:30pm

Friday February 3rd, 4:30 & 7:30pm

Saturday February 4th, 1:00, 4:00 & 7:30pm

Sunday February 5th, 12:30, 3:30 & 6:30pm

Monday February 6th, 6:30

Tuesday February 7th, No Performances

Wednesday February 8th, 7:00pm

Thursday February 9th, 7:00pm

Friday February 10th, 4:30 & 7:30pm

Saturday February 11th, 1:00, 4:00 & 7:30pm

Sunday February 12th, 12:30, 3:30 & 6:30pm

Monday February 13th, 6:30pm

1101 Sea World Drive

Mission Bay, CA 92110