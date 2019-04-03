Cirque du Soleil returns to San Diego with VOLTA, its newest Big Top production, and its first Big Top show to visit in seven years. A captivating voyage of discovery, VOLTA will perform under the Big Top at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, April 3 - 28, 2019.

Inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports, VOLTA explores the themes of celebrating differences and unique qualities in a world where technology often isolates people from one another rather than freeing them. Written and directed by Bastien Alexandre, with Jean Guibert as the Director of Creation, VOLTA weaves acrobatics in a visually striking world driven by a stirring melodic score, composed by Anthony Gonzalez from the international electronic group M83.

Access to the best seats and prices are available for existing Cirque Club members beginning today. Visit cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueclub to sign up for a complimentary membership.