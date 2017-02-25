City Heights Shadow Art Party

Can a paper grocery bag with a face drawn on it be art? Yes, at this interactive art party! Inspired by the mask art of Saul Steinberg, who defined the style of The New Yorker magazine covers for over 50 years, grownups create mask art, shadow puppets, and project shadows and pose for photos in their creations. Gypsy jazz by Trio Gadjo. Presented by City Heights Puppet Project. Free of charge.

