City Heights Street Food Festival

Street food.

More than a quick bite, street food has a way of bringing us into the community. Food is powerful because it brings people together, and street food is powerful because it brings neighbors into the street, into one another’s lives. Community is built on food.

But our communities are also in danger. Every year, we become more and more separate. It’s estimated the average American eats one in every five meals in their car, and the majority of American families report eating a meal together less than five days a week. The effects of this separation are subtle but significant. Loneliness and depression are on the rise. Division, infighting, online trolling, and unhealthy conflict are commonplace as we relate primarily to one another through screens. Our heads are filled with knowledge, but we often struggle to understand and empathize.

Our response to all this? To eat together! We’re hosting our first annual SD Street Food Fest right in City Heights.

We’re dedicating the evening of September 12 to being out, together as a community. We’ll celebrate the vibrant life of City Heights, enjoy music and live art, beer and wine, spoken word performances, and, of course, street food from around the world.

Please mark your calendars, we can’t wait to celebrate community with you!

Event: SD Street Food Fest

Date: September 12, 2019

Time: 5-9pm

Location: Fair@44, El Cajon Blvd.