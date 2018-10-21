City of Hope International Church Breast Cancer Awareness Event

Susan G. Komen® San Diego’s Circle of Promise and City of Hope International Church are hosting a Free Mammogram Breast Cancer Awareness Event.

Komen will provide free mammograms and clinical breast exams for women in San Diego County who do not have health insurance or who are under insured. All participants will also receive a primary medical placement and be linked to a medical home, which is important for following up each year. Additional breast health information will also be available.

Eligibility requirements:

To be eligible for a free screening at this event:

• Uninsured or underinsured

• 40 years+ not had a mammogram in the past 12 months or under 40 years old experiencing symptoms

• Low-income

Event Contact: For questions regarding free mammograms contact Wendy Shurelds at Wendy@sdkomen.org or (619) 301-0800

If you cannot make it this day, please call 2-1-1 to speak to a breast health specialist about setting up another appointment

Appointment Contact/Walk ins available? To schedule an appointment, please call (619) 301-0800, walk-ins welcome

Thank you to the following partners: City of Hope International Church, Dr. Suzanne Afflalo, Alinea Medical Imaging and Every Woman Counts.