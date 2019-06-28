City Lights Fireworks Dinner Cruises
Hornblower Cruises and Events Grape Street 1800 1800 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101
On select days, come aboard for our most popular three-hour Dinner Cruise, combining a mouth-watering three-course dinner, DJ entertainment, views of San Diego and a fireworks show above San Diego Bay to top it all off.
WHAT YOU GET
- 3-hour Cruise Aboard a Yacht on San Diego Bay
- Your Own Private Table
- Boarding Glass of Chilled Champagne or Sparkling Cider
- Choice of Three 3-course Dinner Menus Prepared Fresh Onboard the Ship
- Vegetarian, Gluten-free & Kids Options Available by Request
- Complimentary Coffee &Tea
- A Professional DJ for Music and Dancing
- Friday Cruises include a Live Band Option
- Views of San Diego that Change with the Courses
- Fireworks show over the Bay* (on specific dates ONLY)
- FREE Wi-fi. Post Your Pics While you Cruise!