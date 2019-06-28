City Lights Fireworks Dinner Cruises

On select days, come aboard for our most popular three-hour Dinner Cruise, combining a mouth-watering three-course dinner, DJ entertainment, views of San Diego and a fireworks show above San Diego Bay to top it all off.

WHAT YOU GET

- 3-hour Cruise Aboard a Yacht on San Diego Bay

- Your Own Private Table

- Boarding Glass of Chilled Champagne or Sparkling Cider

- Choice of Three 3-course Dinner Menus Prepared Fresh Onboard the Ship

- Vegetarian, Gluten-free & Kids Options Available by Request

- Complimentary Coffee &Tea

- A Professional DJ for Music and Dancing

- Friday Cruises include a Live Band Option

- Views of San Diego that Change with the Courses

- Fireworks show over the Bay* (on specific dates ONLY)

- FREE Wi-fi. Post Your Pics While you Cruise!