City of San Diego City Clerk's 2nd Annual Archives Month
City of San Diego Concorse Golden Hall 202 C Street, San Diego, California 92101
All events are free to the public
Come out and celebrate the City of San Diego, City Clerk's 2nd Annual Archives Month!
October 3rd Wednesday City Administration Building Lobby 10AM
California State Historical Records Advisory Board
Opening & Awards Presentation to
City of San Diego City Clerk, Elizabeth Maland
October 8th Monday City of San Diego Concourse Golden Hall North Terrace 1:00PM
Eric Duvall (Historian) from the Ocean Beach Historical Society
Lecture: "Trolley to the Beach"
October 11th Thursday City of San Diego Concourse Golden Hall North Terrace 10:00AM
Nancy Carol Carter (Retired Professor) University of San Diego Law School
Lecture: "Horticulture Kate Sessions"
October 11th Thursday City of San Diego Concourse Golden Hall North Terrace 1:00PM
Vicki Stone (Registrar & Curator of Collections) with the Coronado Historical Society
Lecture: "Early Years of San Diego & Coronado Incorporated in 1890"
October 24th Wednesday City of San Diego Concourse Golden Hall Silver Room 10:00AM
Rick Crawford (Manager of Special Collections) with San Diego Public Library
Lecture: "The Framers of Council"
October 24th Wednesday City of San Diego Concourse Golden Hall Silver Room 1:00PM
Sandee Wilhoit (Historian) with Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation
Lecture: Horton Era
October 25th Wednesday City of San Diego Concourse Golden North Terrace 9:00AM - 3:30PM
Jerry Handfield (Retired Archivist) from Washington and Indiana State Archives
Workshop: "The Basic of Archives"
October 29th Monday City of San Diego Concourse Golden Hall Silver Room 10:00AM
Lucas Buresch (Archivist) with San Diego State University
Lecture: "History of Normal School1898"