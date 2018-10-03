All events are free to the public

Come out and celebrate the City of San Diego, City Clerk's 2nd Annual Archives Month!

October 3rd Wednesday City Administration Building Lobby 10AM

California State Historical Records Advisory Board

Opening & Awards Presentation to

City of San Diego City Clerk, Elizabeth Maland

October 8th Monday City of San Diego Concourse Golden Hall North Terrace 1:00PM

Eric Duvall (Historian) from the Ocean Beach Historical Society

Lecture: "Trolley to the Beach"

October 11th Thursday City of San Diego Concourse Golden Hall North Terrace 10:00AM

Nancy Carol Carter (Retired Professor) University of San Diego Law School

Lecture: "Horticulture Kate Sessions"

October 11th Thursday City of San Diego Concourse Golden Hall North Terrace 1:00PM

Vicki Stone (Registrar & Curator of Collections) with the Coronado Historical Society

Lecture: "Early Years of San Diego & Coronado Incorporated in 1890"

October 24th Wednesday City of San Diego Concourse Golden Hall Silver Room 10:00AM

Rick Crawford (Manager of Special Collections) with San Diego Public Library

Lecture: "The Framers of Council"

October 24th Wednesday City of San Diego Concourse Golden Hall Silver Room 1:00PM

Sandee Wilhoit (Historian) with Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation

Lecture: Horton Era

October 25th Wednesday City of San Diego Concourse Golden North Terrace 9:00AM - 3:30PM

Jerry Handfield (Retired Archivist) from Washington and Indiana State Archives

Workshop: "The Basic of Archives"

October 29th Monday City of San Diego Concourse Golden Hall Silver Room 10:00AM

Lucas Buresch (Archivist) with San Diego State University

Lecture: "History of Normal School1898"