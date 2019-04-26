Civita Celebrates Arbor Day with Free Concerts and Festivities

Civita’s annual Arbor Day festivities will include a free concert by dance band Backstage Pass, an interactive exhibition of exotic birds and children’s activities, including a bounce house and petting zoo. The annual Arbor Day event will take place in Civita Park, located at the intersection of Civita Boulevard and Russell Park Way in Mission Valley. Guests are invited to bring a picnic or select from a variety of food trucks. Backstage Pass will perform in the park’s outdoor amphitheater from 6-7:30 p.m. The popular San Diego cover band has been performing pop, rock, funk and soul since 2011.