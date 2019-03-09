Clare Dunn LIVE in concert at Moonshine Beach!

Don't miss Clare Dunn LIVE at Moonshine Beach on Saturday, 03/09! Tickets available here: http://tinyurl.com/y88ct7p2

MCA Nashville singer/songwriter, Clare Dunn is a dynamic new artist on the country music scene who has garnered critical praise as a "masterful guitar player who can do it all." Catching the attention of Ameican rock icon Bob Seger, Clare joined him for his Ride Out Tour where she earned nightly standing ovations and audiences across the country took notice of her ability to command a stage. The Colorado native with swaggering confidence and soulful vocals also joined country superstar, Miranda Lambert on the recent Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour as well as country music's platinum selling artist, Chris Young on the I'm Coming Over Tour. Clare, named "One to Watch" by USA Today, Billboard, The Boston Globe and Rolling Stone, wrote all of the songs on her self titled EP including fan favorites "Move On," "Tuxedo" and the emotional "Old Hat" plus her brand new single, "More," playing at radio now. Clare is now set to perform alongside Cassadee Pope and Hannah Ellis in the CMT Next Women of Country Tour in 2019.

21+ Event | Doors Open @ 8pm | Showtime @ 10pm* | Valid ID & Ticket Required for Entry | *Times Subject to Change