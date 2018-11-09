Classic Rock Band-She Says So

Seafire Restaurant + Bar in Carlsbad offers a flavorful Mediterranean menu including pizzas, pastas, salads, seafood and sandwiches! You can lounge by the fireplace to enjoy She Says So, and the full-service bar features 14 local craft beers on draft, a variety of wines from California and Greece, and specialty cocktails. She Says So are seasoned musicians from many different bands and backgrounds who converged in Claremont during 2017 to form a Classic Rock band with Dance/Disco inclusion. We have a true passion for performing, and ensuring the audience has a good time too!