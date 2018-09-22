Classical Palm Springs Presents Fei-Fei

CLASSICAL PALM SPRINGS

INAUGURAL 2018-19 INTERNATIONAL SERIES

“Since its invention, the piano has been a driving force in much if not most of the great cultural music of humanity,” says Producer James Luce. “To launch this exciting new series, we wanted to honor the instrument and its players, so we invited several of the world’s most accomplished virtuosi to make the Piano the theme of the inaugural year of Classical Palm Springs.”

Producer James Luce and Temple Isaiah President Soo Borson today announced that the inaugural concert of the 2018-2019 Season of Classical Palm Springs will take place on Saturday, September 22nd at 7:30pm at Temple Isaiah, 332 West Alejo Road, Palm Springs California. Classical Palm Springs has for its mission to be the most intimate and engaging year-round concert series in Palm Springs.

Tickets, available online at www.classicalpalmsprings.com, range from $40 for Seniors & Students to $95 (for Premium Seats and admission to the after concert Meet The Artist Reception). Premium Festival Passes are also available online or by calling 760-699-8151.

The inaugural concert features the pianist Fei-Fei. She went directly from Juilliard to be a Finalist at the 2013 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and winner the 2014 Concert Artists Guild Competition in New York.

PROGRAM FOR SEPTEMBER 22

Mozart: Sonata K 576

Schumann: Kinderszenen

Rachmaninoff: Moments Musicaux--No.2/3/4

Chopin: Andante Spianato and Grand Polonaise

Producer James Luce is also pleased to announce that the first concert will feature visual art by Rancho Mirage modern artist Nicholas Kontaxis, www.nicholaskontaxis.com, who creates large-scale abstract paintings, characterized by a riot of primary colors, despite overwhelming obstacles. The 22-year Kontaxis was diagnosed with an extensive brain tumor at 15 months old which resulted in intractable seizures, autism, and developmental delay. Intensive medical treatment and behavioral therapy allows him to lead a full life despite significant communication issues and suffering over 40,000 seizures to date. His repetitive inclinations and love of texture and shape helped Kontaxis discover his life calling as an artist. In the last three years, he has become a prolific painter, creating more than 100 complex pieces. The work of Kontaxis will be featured on stage and also on the poster for the inaugural season. “Art and music both feed the human spirit,” says Classical Palm Springs Co-producer Soo Borson, referring to the pairing of Kontaxis’s work with the concerts. “In fact, the concept of Classical Palm Springs at Temple Isaiah is to combine the best of both musical performance and the visual arts.“

FEI-FEI - SEPTEMBER 22 7:30pm - www.feifeipiano.com

Praised for her “bountiful gifts and passionate immersion into the music she touches” (The Plain Dealer), Chinese pianist Fei-Fei is a winner of the Concert Artists Guild Competition and a top finalist at the 14th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. She continues to build a reputation for her poetic interpretations, charming audiences with her “passion, piquancy and tenderness” and “winning stage presence” (Dallas Morning News).

Her burgeoning career includes a number of prominent concerto engagements in the 2017-18 season, including performances with the American Symphony Orchestra at the Bard Music Festival, the Buffalo Philharmonic, Long Beach Symphony, Calgary Philharmonic, Denver Philharmonic, Knoxville Symphony, and a return engagement with California’s Pacific Symphony for a special performance celebrating the Chinese New Year. This season, Fei-Fei also performs in recital in ten states across the United States as well as nineteen cities in China.

In addition to her summer 2017 performances at the Bard Music Festival, recent festival highlights include Bravo! Vail Valley, Music at Menlo, Busan International Music Festival (Korea), Nantucket Musical Arts Society and the Highlands Chamber Music, Music Mountain and Lake George Music Festivals.

Fei-Fei was showcased prominently as a Cliburn finalist in the documentary film, Virtuosity, about the 2013 Cliburn Competition, which premiered on PBS in August 2015, and she has also been featured numerous times on New York’s WQXR radio.

Born in Shenzhen, China, Fei-Fei began piano lessons at the age of 5. She moved to New York to study at The Juilliard School, where she earned her Bachelor and Master of Music degrees under the guidance of Yoheved Kaplinsky.

FESTIVAL PRODUCER JAMES LUCE

Peabody award winning producer Jim luce comes to Palm Springs after 40 years in the heart of the vibrant New York City’s music scene. In the 80s, Luce was an announcer and program host for America’s jazz station, WBGO-FM in Newark, New Jersey. In 1994, Luce launched the Caramoor Jazz Festival in Katonah, New York, and for 21 years brought the masters and rising stars of jazz to the concert stage to develop Caramoor as one of America’s premiere jazz festivals.

ABOUT TEMPLE ISAIAH

Temple Isaiah & Jewish Community Center Palm Springs is a non-denominational Jewish spiritual community in which we constantly endeavor to keep ourselves attuned to the three pillars of Jewish Life: Torah (intellectual growth), Avodah (spiritual practice), and Gemilut Hasadim (fixing the world). Founded in 1940’s, located in the heart of the city, Temple Isaiah and Jewish Community Center has always played a major role in the cultural and social aspects of Palm Springs. Whether it’s civic needs, social needs, or cultural needs, we aim to be a center in which the energy pulsates positivity. The synagogue invites Jews of all ideologies and non-Jews into becoming closer to Jewish tradition by offering weekly services, educational classes, and social gatherings. We aim to empower our members, and those who come through our doors, to create for themselves intellectual growth when it comes to Jewish heritage, practice, and theology. We empower those to taking a creative approach to spiritual practice; whether that means praying rituals, at home meditation, yoga, art, and/or spending time in nature. Ultimately encouraging all to develop an ongoing culture around caring about Others.

Visit www.classicalpalmsprings.com for more information.