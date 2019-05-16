Classics 4 Kids Partners With The Enchanted Tail

Original 1 hour fully orchestrated opera for young audiences to have four performance at the Balboa Theatre, Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at 10:00 AM and 11:45 AM and Friday, May 17th, 2019 at 10:00 AM and 11:45 AM.

Balboa Theatre 868 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

The non profit Classics 4 Kids is proud to partner with The Enchanted Tail to present a family-friendly, 40-minute English language opera with Full Orchestra on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 and Friday, May 17th, 2019 at The Balboa Theatre (868 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101) with performances starting at at 10:00 AM and 11:45 AM each day. The Enchanted Tail is delightful story of a princess and a fox with music from famous operas written by Mozart, Verdi, Rossini and more, with new English lyrics to tell an enchanting story that will appeal to children of all ages. The Enchanted Tail is the creation of former San Diego Opera chorister, Victoria Robertson and San Diego Opera Artist Bernardo Bermudez.

“I think there is a very strong desire to have music and live theatrical performances available for kids and families,” shares creator Victoria Robertson. This is especially true since there is less and less music education in the schools. In a world of digital technology and pop music, it is nice to keep culturing children by exposing them to classical music which, in turn, can enhance their math, language, and social skills. I think we have really achieved that with The Enchanted Tail.

Entrance to The Enchanted Tail by reservation through the following website https://www.classics4kids.org/project/sing-me-a-story/ or https://www.classics4kids.org/register/

https://www.enchantedtail.com/

619-370-9896

hello@enchantedtail.com