Clean Canyons for a Clean Coast Cleanup with the California Coastal Commission

Did you know that 80% of coastal debris stems from inland sources? Explore and protect San Diego’s canyons and waterways at I Love A Clean San Diego’s Clean Canyons for a Clean Coast cleanup at Adobe Falls! Hosted in partnership with the California Coastal Commission’s Adopt-A-Beach Program, this cleanup will help remove litter and debris from entering our oceans by collecting it at an inland location. With your help, we can eliminate trash and waste before they pollute our ocean and help protect and preserve Adobe Falls’ natural state!

Please note that this event is not suitable for children. Ages 15 and up suggested. The cleanup location is in a riverbed surrounded by dense trees and shrubbery, is accessed by a steep hill, and does not have established paths. Come prepared to get your hands dirty and explore a hidden treasure!

Volunteers will meet at the gate on 5767 Adobe Falls Rd, San Diego, CA 92120.

We will have cleanup supplies, snacks, and water. We also provide community service hours and Letters of Appreciation for volunteers. This is a great opportunity for students and families to learn ways to protect our local environment!

We encourage volunteers to bring their own reusable items such as water bottles, work gloves, and buckets to promote zero waste practices and help us in our mission to have a zero waste, litter free and environmentally engaged San Diego region!

All volunteers are required to fill out a waiver form to participate and anyone under the age of 18 needs a waiver signed by their parent or guardian.

Map and Directions: https://drive.google.com/open?id=17_OEWkVM1f9-TnodyDKSKlAs6nYYiBup

Waiver: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1t3YNYkTsYVajv4duBAjTfsz70Mf07ivn

Flyer: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1v9GL4QtdmhFMdMjWHC2kf5JVxnTNCjYI