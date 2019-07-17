Clean Cut Hippies/Lucier/Holdout at Navajo Live Band Showcase

Navajo Live 8515 Navajo Rd, San Diego, San Diego, California 92119

Band Showcase is bringing you a midweek romp with the complimentary music stylings of Clean Cut Hippies, Lucier, and Holdout.

Full Lineup:

7:30 - 8:15: Clean Cut Hippies - Indie Psychedelic Band.

8:30 - 9:15: Lucier - Blues Rock Jam Band

9:30 - 11:00: Holdout - Blues Based Rock & Blues, covers and originals

No Cover Charge. Plenty of Free Parking. 21+.

