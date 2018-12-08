Clean & Green River Cleanup!

Each year, San Diego River Park Foundation volunteers remove more than 200,000 pounds of trash from our River. Without our amazing volunteers, this trash would be left to pollute native animal habitats, create unsightly piles in our parks and public spaces, leach contaminants into the water, and could be washed out in to our ocean and beaches!

YOU can help with this critical work! The Clean & Green Team is a group of enthusiastic volunteers that focus on cleaning up storm water debris and litter. Volunteers use pickers and gloves to pack this trash into garbage bags, then haul it to a dumpster.

Join us as we work to remove trash and debris from a tributary of the San Diego River, Forester Creek. This is a great activity for people interested in clean water and a clean habitat for the plants and animals that call the river home.

Location: Meet at the Santee Public Works building at 9534 Via Zapador Santee, 92071. Please see the Google map for visual location: http://goo.gl/maps/PxjrP

This event is open to volunteers of all ages, but volunteers under the age of 16 must come with an adult. Closed-toed shoes are required. Sun protection, water and a snack are highly recommended. Community service hours can be verified. Groups of up to 30 people are welcome if space allows.

RSVPs are required. To RSVP or to learn more, please email volunteer@sandiegoriver.org or call (619) 297-7380.