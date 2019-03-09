Clean & Green River Cleanup

Come volunteer with the San Diego River Park Foundation as we make the San Diego River beautiful again! The San Diego River is home to a number of endangered and threatened species. Keeping the river clear of trash benefits this wildlife. We’ll be picking up storm water debris along the river to protect animals’ homes and beautify local green spaces. This event is great for groups and families!

The City of Santee Storm Water Pollution Prevention Program will have a learning station for kids to play with a watershed model and make it rain (literally!). Participants can try their hand at modeling storms and see how stormwater runoff affects local rivers and water bodies.

This event is open to volunteers of all ages, but volunteers under the age of 16 must come with an adult. Closed-toed shoes are required. Sun protection, water and a snack are highly recommended. Community service hours can be verified. Groups of up to 30 people are welcome if space allows.

RSVPs are required. To RSVP or to learn more, please email volunteer@sandiegoriver.org or call (619) 297-7380.

Extra directions: This event will be at Forester Creek in Santee. Please meet at the Pacific Islander Beer Company Parking Lot at 8665 Argent Street, Santee, CA 92071. Please see the Google map for visual location: https://goo.gl/8VwxNf. You can park in the Pacific Islander Beer Company parking lot. If the lot is full, please find street parking nearby.

This event is part of River Kids Discovery Days (www.riverdiscoverydays.org)