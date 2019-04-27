Clean & Green River Cleanup!

Each year, San Diego River Park Foundation volunteers remove more than 200,000 pounds of trash from our River. Without our amazing volunteers, this trash would be left to pollute native animal habitats, create unsightly piles in our parks and public spaces, leach contaminants into the water, and could be washed out in to our ocean and beaches!

YOU can help with this critical work! The Clean & Green Team is a group of enthusiastic volunteers that focus on cleaning up storm water debris and litter. Volunteers use pickers and gloves to pack this trash into garbage bags, then haul it to a dumpster.

This event is open to volunteers of all ages, but volunteers under the age of 16 must come with an adult. Closed-toed shoes are required. Sun protection, water and a snack are highly recommended. All supplies are provided. Community service hours can be verified. Groups of up to 30 people are welcome if space allows.

RSVP Required. To RSVP or learn more, please email volunteer@sandiegoriver.org or call (619) 297-7380.

This event is part of I Love a Clean San Diego's annual Creek to Bay Cleanup.