Clean Sweep River Cleanup!

Join us for our BIGGEST RIVER CLEANUP OF THE YEAR!

October is Clean River Month, and what better time to remove every piece of trash from our Discovery Center site at Qualcomm Way to the Ocean… that’s 7 miles of Clean River!

YOU and over 300 volunteers will work together in one huge community event to create a trash free River (along accessible sites) in Mission Valley! Volunteers work will help to beautify open spaces along the River and care for native habitat, keeping the area clean and safe for visitors and the native animal species that call our River home.

All ages welcome! All tools and supplies are provided. Community service hours can be verified for those that need them. Be sure to dress in clothes that can get a little dirty and wear closed shoes, no sandals or flip-flops allowed for safety reasons.

RSVP required: email volunteer@sandiegoriver.org or call (619) 297-7380. **You will need to RSVP to receive the exact meeting location and directions for this event.**