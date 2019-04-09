Climate Uprising - with Bill McKibben

University Christian Church 3900 Cleveland Ave., San Diego, California 92103

On April 9th, meet 350.org cofounder and acclaimed author Bill McKibben and hear about his latest thinking, work and inspiration – especially around the amazing climate uprising we're witnessing. Together we'll celebrate our achievements and get inspired to ramp up our efforts in 2019.

We're excited that Georgette Gómez (San Diego City Council President), Prof. Jeffrey Severinghaus (climate scientist, Scripps Institution of Oceanography), Aisha Wallace-Palomares (SD350 intern & youth climate leader) and Serge Dedina (Mayor, Imperial Beach) will also speak.

There will also be delicious vegan appetizers, movement songs, and fun party games.

University Christian Church 3900 Cleveland Ave., San Diego, California 92103
