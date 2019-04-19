Clinton Davis is an old-time multi-instrumentalist based in San Diego. A fifth-generation Kentuckian, Davis grew up in Carroll County with faint residues of old time music lingering in the air and in his family’s past. He currently performs on guitar, banjo, fiddle, harmonica, mandolin, and piano as a soloist or in various configurations. In 2015, No Depression called his work “a joyous and soulful restoration of one of the lost treasures of American musical tradition.” That same year, his album with the G Burns Jug Band was awarded “Best Local Recording” at the San Diego Music Awards.

Davis is a prize-winning banjo player and official artist of the Deering Banjo Company.