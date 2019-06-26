Cloak's Table

Cloak and Petal 1953 India St, San Diego, CA 92101 1953 India St, San Diego, CA 92101, San Diego, California 92101

Cloak & Petal is gearing up for the next installment of their exclusive and coveted culinary experience, Cloak’s Table. Both intimate and unforgettable, the event touts a 6-course dining experience featuring an exclusive look at new and seasonal off-menu dishes, in addition to a chef-guided tasting, as well as paired cocktails with the restaurant’s bar manager. The dinner will take place on Wednesday, June 26 at 7 p.m., and is priced at $150 per person, with only 18 spots available – be sure to make your reservation today by emailing events@cloakandpetal.com!

Cloak and Petal 1953 India St, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy
