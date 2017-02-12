Cloudy Sunday - San Diego Jewish Film Festival

It’s 1942, the Germans have occupied Thessaloniki, Greece, and racist laws are imposed against Jewish citizens. Some residents find solace at a small tavern owned by a famous musician. But then the musician’s brother-in-law falls in love with a young Jewish girl. In this tumultuous time, even their love may not escape the brutality that has gripped the Greek city.

Based on the book Ouzeri Tsitsanis by George Skarbadonis

Director: Manoussos Manoussakis

Narrative / History & War, Romance / 114 mins / Greece / 2015 / Subtitled / San Diego Premiere

+ Best Costume Design & Best Make-Up, Hellenic Film Academy Awards, 2016

Sunday, February 12, 2017 11:00AM (Underwriter Track Screening)

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 7:30PM