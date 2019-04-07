Coast Pediatrics Positive Discipline Parenting Class

Looking to learn the tools to become an even better parent? Partnering with licensed clinical social worker Debbie Zeichner of Evolve Parenting Coaching, Coast Pediatrics is hosting a Positive Discipline for Preschoolers Parenting Workshop to educate local parents on the best methods of positive discipline practices. On April 7th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, the $40.00 workshop will focus on the reinforcement of the positive points of behavior for preschool-aged children and how to guide through negative behavior.

Located at Carmel Valley’s The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, Coast Pediatrics was founded by three local pediatricians to offer personalized pediatric care. Annually voted the best pediatric office by readers of Ranch & Coast Magazine, Coast Pediatrics is bringing their best tips to you with the Positive Discipline for Preschoolers Parenting Workshop! Join parenting coach Debbie Zeichner in learning:

What mindful, positive discipline is all about

What is happening developmentally during the preschool years

How to guide your child through behaviors such as tantrums, whining, “not listening”, and so much more!

This adults only workshop is best suited for parents with children aged 3-5 years old. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Don’t miss out on this targeted parental coaching event to gain useful skills for years to come!

For more information, click here or visit the Coast Pediatrics website.