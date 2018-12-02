Coastal Communities Concert Band 24th Annual Holiday Benefit Concert
Carlsbad Community Church 3175 Harding St., Carlsbad, California 92008
The glorious sounds of brass, wind and percussion instruments will herald the holiday season with a special concert to benefit area seniors. The award-winning Coastal Communities Concert Band, performing under the auspices of MiraCosta College, will donate all concert proceeds from their 24th Annual Holiday Concert to Meals on Wheels San Diego County.
