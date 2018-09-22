Coastal Habitat Restoration - at the beach!

The Friends of the San Diego River Mouth, a chapter of the San Diego River Park Foundation, needs volunteers with an interest in helping to save and restore one of the last remaining Coastal Dune and Wetland Habitats in San Diego. Please join us from 9:00am to noon. Over 95% of these habitat areas no longer exist in California. Home to many endangered birds, fish and mammals this area needs your help to remain as a viable habitat area. An educational walking tour will be included.

Activities include: invasive plant removal, native plant rescue, watering and care of recent plantings, trail maintenance and litter removal. All tools and supplies are provided. Community service hours can be verified for those that need them. Be sure to dress in clothes that can get a little dirty and wear closed-toe shoes, no sandals or flip-flops allowed for safety reasons.

Volunteers will meet in the grassy area just inside the Dog Beach parking lot in Ocean Beach at the western end of Voltaire Ave.

RSVPs are required. For more info or to RSVP call 619.297.7380 or email volunteer@sandiegoriver.org