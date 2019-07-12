Coastal Roots Farm Hosts Great Outdoor Shabbat

Coastal Roots Farm opens the farm for a free summer Shabbat series on the farm. Kicking off Friday, June 7 and taking place monthly throughout the summer, the events welcome people of all backgrounds.

Taking place on the Fridays of June 7, July 12, August 2, and September 6 from 5-7:30pm, the events are for an inclusive, intentional, lively Shabbat with friends and family.

The program is simple: we provide the ambiance, music, challah, candles, fun activities for the family, and Farm Tours, and the rest is up to you! Children’s activities may include arts and crafts, scavenger hunts, hoola hoops, books, blocks, and soil exploration with worms.

It’s a true picnic-style Shabbat. Bring a picnic dinner, a beverage, picnic blankets/chairs, and welcome Shabbat with a beautiful sunset in the great outdoors.

The series of events will take place on the Farm green.

Pre-registration is required and will begin May 15. No pets are allowed.

The Farm is located at 441 Saxony Road in Encinitas, Calif. For more information, visit www.CoastalRootsFarm.org.