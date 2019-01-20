Coastal Roots Farm's Tu B’Shvat Food Forest Festival

Coastal Roots Farm hosts Tu B’Shvat Food Forest Festival, Sunday, Jan. 20 from 10am to 2pm.

This year’s festival theme is Seven Sacred Species. The family friendly event will include tree planting and hands-on learning about the Seven Species – wheat, barley, dates, figs, grapes, olives, and pomegranates. Additionally, there will be a Kids Zone, jewelry making, live music, and local food options for purchase.

The event is free, but RSVPs are required. To RSVP, guests are asked to visit their website, here. The Farm is located at 441 Saxony Road in Encinitas, Calif.

For more information, visit www.CoastalRootsFarm.org.