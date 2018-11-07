Coffee + Beer & Bites

Support women coffee producers in Guatemala and Honduras!

ENJOY

Live Latin music

Silent Auction

Beer & Coffee Tastings (2 drink tickets included with your ticket)

$45 a ticket.

Experience a coffee-brewed beer served especially for this event

**Free Parking**

Food available for purchase: Dang Brother Pizza.

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Martin Diedrich, world-renowned coffee roaster (keancoffee.com)

Jorge De Leon, Guatemala Q Grader (professional coffee quality taster)

THE BENEFIT: The proceeds of this event will support coffee farmers in Guatemala and Honduras in conjunction with the San Diego Downtown Breakfast Club Global Grant for Women in Coffee.