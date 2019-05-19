Discoverability is what The Book Catapult is all about - helping you find those great reads that you might not find shopping a big box store or while at the mercy of a large website's algorithm. In the spirit of that discoverability, on the third Sunday of every month The Book Catapult hosts Coffee with the Catapult - an informal discussion about what's new in the world of lit, lead by our book buyer & co-owner, Seth and our bookseller Vanessa. We discuss new titles we think will surprise you, books our staff has loved, reads that you won't find in most places. Plus we offer complimentary coffee from our neighbors at Communal Coffee and a 20% discount off all books discussed for those in attendance!

Our next Coffee with the Catapult will be on Sunday, May 19 at 11:30AM.