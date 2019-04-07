Coffee with Kafka at the Movies!

An afternoon film screening of Franz Kafka's classic "The Castle" will kick off a two-part exploration of Kafka's most philosophical and emotional novel at Sherman Heights Community Center. A 1997 Germany / Austria production written and directed by the visionary and Academy-Award-winning filmmaker Michael Haneke ("The Lives of Others", "The Piano Teacher" and "The White Ribbon") is presented in German with English subtitles. A short introduction of the film and discussion will follow. A second event will be held in May to discuss both the novel and the film. Popcorn and refreshments will be served. Reservations required. $10 suggested donation.

