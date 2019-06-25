Coffee Talk: Health and Wealth

Join us to learn life changing strategies to improve your physical and financial fitness!

Health: Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body

Come hear how the latest research provides insights on how to make lifestyle changes that may help keep your brain and body healthy as you age. Hands-on tools help incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

Wealth:

Hear from financial, legal, tax, and medical case experts discussing strategies surrounding financial planning, trusts, asset protection, taxes, and medical issues impacting those aging in place or preparing to age in place.

Presented by the Alzheimer's Association in collaboration with Edward Jones. Refreshments will be provided. Please register at 1.800.272.3900.