San Diego Civic Dance Company invites you to their critically acclaimed dance show in the beautiful and historic Casa del Prado Theatre in Balboa Park.

Winner of the Bravo Award for Best Dance Show in San Diego for three years in a row (2014-2016) Collage 2019: Dream Big is certain to captivate and impress. Join us for another visually stunning production that will be one of the years cant miss performances.

Featuring new work by Emmy Award Winning Choreographer, Mia Michaels!

Breathtaking costumes, imaginative set pieces, gorgeous theatrical lighting, and 75 professionally trained dancers performing in various dance styles such as tap, jazz, hip hop, contemporary, lyrical, modern, musical theater and Bollywood. Come experience the power and joy of dance at its finest!

Show is 2 hours with a 15 minute intermission.

If you have not yet had the pleasure of seeing the Civic Dance Company perform, be prepared to have your socks knocked off. Our dancers train for years in the Park and Rec program and Company is truly a dance conservatory type environment.