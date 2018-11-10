Head to where the turf meets the surf for College Day at the Del Mar Racetrack! All college students can enjoy free track admission, live music from Red Bull DJs and food and drink specials with their student ID.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Following the final race of the day, famed reggae rock band Pepper will take the stage for a free concert. The show will begin shortly after the last race. Racetrack guests will receive free admission if they enter before the final race of the day. Concert admission will cost $30 after the last race. All concerts are 18+.

Visit www.delmarracing.com for more information or call 858-755-1141.